Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Nekrasova reaches finals at FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup

By Trend





The finalists of the first day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup - AGF Trophy 2020 were announced in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 12, Trend reports.

Among the male athletes, the winners in floor exercises on the carpet, parallel bars and rings exercises were announced. Among the female athletes, the winners in vault and uneven bars exercises were named.

In the floor exercises, Abdelrahman Magdy Elgamal (14.733 points, Turkey), Kirill Prokopev (14.733 points, Russia), Milad Karimi (14.666 points, Kazakhstan), Sunghyun Ryu (14.433 points, Republic of Korea), Kazuki Minami (14.366 points, Japan), Dmitriy Patanin (14.266 points, Kazakhstan), Hayden Skinner (14.233 points, United Kingdom) and Tomas Gonzalez (14.166 points, Chile) reached the finals.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Murad Agarzayev (13.400 points) and Agamurad Gahramanov (12.766 points) who participated in floor exercises did not reach the finals, ranking 19th and 23rd respectively.

In the parallel bars exercises, Hao You (15.000 points, China), Vladislav Poliashov (14.900 points, Russia), Ferhat Arican (14.475 points, Turkey), Phuong Thanh Dinh (14.400 points, Vietnam), Mikhail Koudinov (14.300 points), New Zealand), Ahmet Onder (14.266 points, Turkey), Milad Karimi (14.200 points, Kazakhstan) and Taha Serhani (14.166 points, Switzerland) reached the finals.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Agamurad Gahramanov (10.700 points) and Murad Agarzayev (10.400 points) who participated in parallel bars exercises did not reach the finals, ranking 29th and 31st respectively.

In the rings exercises, Eleftherios Petrounias (15.100 points, Greece), Yang Liu (15.000 points, China), Xingyu Lan (14.933 points, China), Arthur Zanetti (14.766 points, Brazil), Courtney Tulloch (14.633 points, United Kingdom), Igor Radivilov (14.600 points, Ukraine), Ali Zahran (14.433 points, Egypt), and Kiu Chung Ng (14.133 points, Hong Kong) reached the finals.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Javidan Babayev (13.433 points) and Ivan Tikhonov (12.833 points) who participated in the rings exercises could not reach the finals ranking 15th and 20th respectively.

In vault exercises, Teja Belak (14.199 points, Slovenia), Coline Devillard (14.150 points, France), Marina Nekrasova (14.133 points, Azerbaijan), Sophie Marois (13.750 points Canada), Tjasa Kysselef (13.683 points, Slovenia), Sandoval Perez Ahtziri Viridiana (13.550 points, Mexico), Anastasiia Bachynska (13.499 points, Ukraine), Tijana Korent (13.300 points, Croatia) reached the finals.

In the uneven bars exercises, Yilin Fan (15.133 points, China), Anastasiia Iliankova (14.766 points, Russia), Rebeca Andrade (14.233 points, Brazil), Daria Spiridonova (14.091 points, Russia), Georgia-Rose Brown (13.900 point, Australia), Anastasiia Bachynska (13.566 points, Ukraine), Caitlin Rooskrantz (13.133 points, South Africa) and Angelina Radivilova (12.833 points, Ukraine) reached the finals.

As of today, Marina Nekrasova among the Azerbaijani athletes reached the World Cup finals.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup - AGF Trophy 2020 is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 12 through March 15. This World Cup also qualifies for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

According to the list of applications, 158 athletes from 42 countries are taking part in the World Cup.

There are qualifications on the first two days of four-day competitions, while the finals will take place on the next two days.

In the tournament, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who get the highest execution score.

During the competition, Azerbaijan is being represented by Murad Agarzayev, Marina Nekrasova, Agamurad Gahramanov, Ivan Tikhonov, Samira Gahramanova and Javidan Babayev.