AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

By Trend

The first day of the competition of the 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 7, Trend reports.

Qualification competitions will be held on March 7. After the competitions, names of the finalists will be revealed then.

The winners in the team classification and individual all-around competition will be determined.

The AGF Junior Trophy will be a test tournament for young gymnasts ahead of the European Championships in Men's Artistic Gymnastics, which will be held May 27-31 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

At the AGF Junior Trophy tournament, Azerbaijan will be represented by Ramin Damirov, Mansum Safarov, Anar Hasanov, Rasul Ahmadzade and Aghakazim Rustamov.

Anar Hasanov and Rasul Ahmadzade will perform in the individual all-around competition, Aghakazim Rustamov will do floor exercises and a pommel horse exercise, Mansum Safarov will compete in floor exercises, on rings, in a vault, on parallel bars and the bar, and Ramin Damirov will perform in a vault, on parallel bars and a horizontal bar.

Outside the competition program, Azerbaijani gymnast Samad Mammadli will also perform in the tournament.



