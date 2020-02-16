Belarusian gymnast shares impressions from FIG World Cup in Baku

By Trend

Belarusian gymnast Vladislav Goncharov, Olympic champion (2016), a participant of the FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku, told Trend Feb. 15 that his team is coming to the competitions in Baku as to their home, adding that everything there is dear and familiar.

“I like the arena for competitions in Baku, it is one of the most beloved,” Goncharov said. “The organization of the World Cup is at the highest level, as always, we come to Baku as to our home, everything is dear and familiar here. The fact that the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships will be held here in 2021 is a big plus, because all the conditions are familiar to us.”

Talking about his performance in the qualifications, the gymnast expressed satisfaction with the intermediate place in the standings.

“I could perform the combinations better, but these are working moments,” Goncharov added. “I completed the program, the task was to make it much more successful. There were small mistakes, maybe from excitement. The FIG World Cup - quite important competitions, they are licensed for the Olympics in Tokyo.”

The FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling is held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Feb. 15-16. The competitions, which are licensed for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, have brought together 150 gymnasts from 30 countries.





Azerbaijan is represented by two gymnasts - Seljan Magsudova in individual trampoline and Farid Mustafayev in tumbling.

Qualifications take place on the first day of the two-day competition, and finals will be held on the second day.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.