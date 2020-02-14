UK gymnast hails conditions for sportsmen in Baku

By Trend





UK’s entire team was thoroughly training for the World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku, UK’s gymnast, participant of the upcoming competitions Andrew Stamp told Trend.

"Before the competitions, we spent three weeks at the training camp in the UK,” the gymnast sad. “The whole team was thoroughly training. Baku has a good gym for training. It is pleasant to be here. Last time the competitions were held successfully. Therefore, I hope this time everything will be at the same level."

Stamp said that he has already performed at the National Gymnastics Arena and feels very confident there.

"Baku has a good gymnastics arena, a cozy gym,” the gymnast added. “Numerous spectators come to watch the competitions. It is very important to feel the audience’s support to perform successfully."

Stamp said that during his recent visit to Baku, he was walking in the city.

“Baku is a wonderful city,” the gymnast said. “It has a beautiful panorama, sea view, beautiful buildings, though it can be windy. Our team likes Baku.”

The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling will be held in Baku on February 15-16. Qualifications will be held on the first day of the two-day competition, and finals will be held on the second day.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.

Azerbaijan will be represented by two gymnasts - Seljan Magsudova in individual trampoline and Farid Mustafayev in tumbling.