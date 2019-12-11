Company promoting F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to follow sustainability initiative in activity

By Trend





Baku City Circuit Operations Company, which is the promoter of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, moving to the "green strategy", will follow the sustainability initiative in the name of a better and greener future, Trend reports on Dec. 10 referring to the company.

The next competition within Formula 1 will be held in Baku on June 5-7, 2020.

The company intends to cover all its activity within the new green program. Therefore, in December, the promoter of the Baku competition will make efforts to implement a sustainability program on a domestic scale, which envisages holding of all competitions within the program until 2025.

In accordance with the new strategy, the company will expand the use of sustainable materials, greatly reduce the use of disposable plastic materials and place special waste bins everywhere that are collected at the competition venue for recycling and reuse.

The company will create an opportunity for the companies and other structures with which it cooperates to participate in this initiative till the next Formula 1 competitions and during the races.

The company will transfer the waste collected as part of the green initiative to the Baku Center for Assistance to Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, which in turn will transfer it to a processing enterprise and then will spend the obtained proceeds on the rehabilitation of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder from low-income families who receive assistance at this Center.

By ensuring full compliance with the “green rules” on the sustainability initiative in its office, the company will try to turn this strategy into a part of the culture within the company.

As part of this process, paper, electricity and water will be saved. Special bins for sorting waste will be placed in the company's office. Moreover, the employees of the company will be recommended to bring plants to the company's office as part of the Winter Garden project.