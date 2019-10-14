Baku hosts awarding ceremony for winners of Rhythmic Gymnastics “pre-juniors” Interregional Cup

By Trend





On October 13, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosted an awarding ceremony for winners and prize-winners of the 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup in individual all-around event (exercises without apparatus and with ball) among gymnasts in the “pre-juniors” age category (born in 2007-2008), Trend reports.

Among the gymnasts born in 2008, Zahra Jafarova (Zirva International Sports Club) came in first, followed by Zahra Alakbarli (Sumgayit) and Sara Babayeva (Sumgayit).

Among the gymnasts born in 2007, Seda Nazurova (Gusar) showed the best result, Gunash Huseynova (Nakhchivan) came in second, followed by Sariya Suleymanli (Zirva International Sports Club).

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships and the 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup will last till October 13.

The 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics were held on October 11-12.

More than 200 athletes from Baku and the Azerbaijani districts are taking part in the competitions in three types of gymnastics.

The representatives of Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports, AyUlduz, Gymkids, Zirva International and Zabrat Sports clubs, Republican Complex Sports School, Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex located in Baku, as well as athletes from Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Aghdash, Ismayilli, Goychay, Zagatala, Kurdamir, Qusar, Shirvan and Masalli are competing for the medals.



