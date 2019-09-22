Final day of World Championships competitions kicks off in Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTO)

By Trend





The final day of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on September 22, Trend reports.

The final day of the Championship features team finals in group exercises. Teams are set to compete in exercises with five balls, three hoops and two pairs of clubs.

The Azerbaijani team will perform in the final of the group exercises with three hoops and two pairs of clubs. Azerbaijan is represented by a team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Ahmadbayli, Aliya Pashayeva, Zeynab Hummatova and Darya Sorokina.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until September 22.