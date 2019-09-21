2 Azerbaijani wrestlers reach semifinals at World Wrestling Championship in Kazakhstan

Trend:

The World Wrestling Championship, which is being held in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, is nearing completion, Trend reports.

The competitions in the weight categories of 61, 79, 86 and 97 kilograms started on the eighth day of the competitions.

Having participated in the match in the 1/8 finals, Azerbaijani athlete Ahmadnabi Gvarzatilov gained a victory over a world champion from Cuba (Yowlys Bonne Rodríguez) and reached the ¼ finals. At this stage, he met with an Iranian fighter and lost to his opponent.

Azerbaijani athlete Jabrayil Hasanov also participated in the match in 1/8 finals. The captain of the Azerbaijani national team defeated Dmitri Tkachenko from Ukraine and reached the 1/4 finals. Having gained at this stage victory over a Kazakh athlete, Hasanov won a ticket to the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani athlete Alexander Gostiyev lost the first match to Cavrail Shapiyev from Uzbekistan.

Sharif Sharifov at the qualification stage was stronger than the Korean wrestler. The Azerbaijani Olympic champion, world and European champion, having defeated the representative of Ukraine, reached the quarter finals.

The Azerbaijani wrestler, having gained victory at this stage over the Georgian athlete Elizbar Odikadze, reached the semifinals and thus became the first freestyle wrestler to secure an Olympic license at the competitions.

The semifinal matches started at 14:45 (GMT+4).