All-around final of 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships starts in Baku

By Trend





The 5th day of the competitions of the 37th World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships kicked off in the hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on September 20, Trend reports.

The program includes the all-around final in the individual program, in which 24 gymnasts participate. The winner and prize-winners will be determined according to the results of the competition. The top 16 gymnasts (maximum two athletes from one country) performing in the individual all-around program will receive a license for participation in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova in the all-around final.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until September 22.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.







