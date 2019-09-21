Azerbaijan's Zohra Aghamirova to fight for license for Olympics 2020 at World Championships in Baku

By Trend





Today, on Sept. 20, the fifth day of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will be held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

In the all-around finals, 24 gymnasts will participate. Following the results of the competition, a winner will be determined, and TOP 16 gymnasts performing in the individual all-around program will receive a license (maximum two gymnasts from a country) for the Olympic Games 2020.

In the finals of the all-around event, Zohra Aghamirova will represent Azerbaijan.

Competitions will start at 14:30 (GMT+4). They will be held in two compositions - first the gymnasts of group B (who took 13-24th places in the qualifications) will perform, and then gymnasts of group A (1-12th places in the qualifications) will compete.

Zohra Aghamirova will perform as a member of group B gymnasts, as she scored 60.050 points in total for four exercises (with a hoop, a ball, clubs and a ribbon) and ranked 21st among the finalists.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.

Nine gymnasts are representing Azerbaijan at the World Championship, which is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena. Zohra Aghamirova, Veronika Hudis, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Maryam Safarova perform in individual competitions. Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Ahmadbayli, Aliya Pashayeva, Zeynab Hummatova and Darya Sorokina participate in group exercises as part of the Azerbaijani team.