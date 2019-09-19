Organization of competitions excellent in Baku - World Championships winner

By Trend





Organization of competitions in Baku is excellent, there is a lot of space for preparation, everything is wonderful, Ekaterina Selezneva, the winner of the gold medal of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in the exercises with a hoop, told Trend.

“Now I’ll tune in for the next days of the competition, I need to work further,” she said. “I’ve been preparing for the World Championships in Baku as well as for the other competitions, in a calmly manner.”

Selezneva added that the support of the fans helped her during the performance.

“A big delegation, the support group, came from Russia and helped a lot,” she stressed.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

The Championships are the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. So, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.