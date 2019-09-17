37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship underway in Baku [PHOTO/VIDEO]

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Baku has started hosting the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship to be held until 22 September. The opening ceremony of the championship was held on 16 September at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azernews reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President of the country, head of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva, were among the guests during the opening ceremony.

At the beginning of the ceremony, all 61 teams participating in the World Championship were presented in alphabetical order. As expected, the host country was declared last.

Further, the Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov and the President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Morinari Watanabe made speeches. The latter declared the World Championship open.

Ambassador for the 2019 World Championship in Baku, multiple world champion, Olympic medalist, Russian gymnast Yana Batyrshina was also among the guests of the opening ceremony. Then, the memory of the recently deceased ex-head of FIG (Federation Internationale de Gymnastique) Bruno Grandi was honored with a moment of silence. After that, the famous Azerbaijani singer and composer, Honored Artist Tunzala Agayeva, sang the national anthem of Azerbaijan acapella.

As for the content of the show, the audience immersed into the world of friendship, adventure, fairy tales and love, along with the cheerful Gene and Alibaba.

Further, the main characters went into beautiful flower fields, to the wide and deep waters of the ocean where Sinbad reigns; to the mountains that Cyclops guards. Spectators also witnessed the love story between Aladdin and the beautiful Jasmine.

Participating at the ceremony was also the ambassador of the World Cup, the beloved singer of Azerbaijan, Honored Artist Miri Yusif, who performed a song written specifically for this competition. At the end, the famous singer, national artist, perpetrator of hits Emin Agalarov, performed with a number of compositions, including the masterpiece of the legendary Azerbaijani composer Muslim Magomayev "Oh, sea, sea".












