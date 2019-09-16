The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship kicks off in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The 37th World Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics opened in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku on 16 September.

Over 300 athletes from 61 countries will compete for medals in the championship. On the first day of the competition, which started at 12:00, gymnasts competed with a hoop and ball.

Two Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Agamirova and Veronika Goodis have already completed their performances. For a show with a hoop, Agamirova scored 19.000 points, while Goodis received 16.950 points from the judges in this type of program.

Note that this is not the first large-scale event in Baku. In April 2019, the Azerbaijan capital hosted the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, while in May Baku acted as the host of the European Championship.

The World Championship in Baku is notable for the fact that in addition to the set of awards, licenses for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo next year will be won here. A 180 centimeter, soft, green frog named Gur-Gur will entertain the guests of the competition and the fans throughout the championship.







