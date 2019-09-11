Azerbaijani athlete becomes best sprinter in men’s 200m race

By Trend





World and European champion sprinter Ramil Guliyev helped Europe defeat the US, in "The Match Europe v USA" - an international two-day outdoor track and field competition between the US and Europe in Minsk, Trend reports Sept. 11.

In the men's 200m, reigning world and European champion Guliyev, representing Turkey, was in unstoppable form for Team Europe, winning by 0.5 seconds from his team mate Eseosa Desalu of Italy in 20.16.

Over the past two days, the first ever match between the European and US national teams in athletics was held in Minsk.