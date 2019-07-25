Coach of Ireland on EYOF Baku 2019: This event has taste

By Trend





The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) event has a taste, Coach of Ireland gymnastics team Sally Battley told Trend.

“It is very professionally organized. This event has taste. I think it is really important to make these kind of competitions where you work with young people at high level. From that point of view it is really good. Staff and information desk are very helpful. Competitions are always on time,” she noted.

Battley state that this festival will be a great experience for gymnasts.

“This experience cannot be explained to gymnasts. You have to be here to get through the competition, trainings and warm-ups. Gymnast will benefit from it in the next 4-5 years,” she added.

Finally she gave her estimate to the National Gymnastics Arena: “I love the arena actually. It feels really grand but it also very friendly”.

The second day of gymnastics competitions is underway in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019). The qualifying competitions in artistic gymnastics among women are being held on July 24. Azerbaijan is represented by Milana Minakovskaya.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 23.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics among men and women are being held on July 23-27. The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.



