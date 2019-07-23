Two Azerbaijani female wrestlers win silver medals at Baku 2019 EYOF

By Trend

Azerbaijani female wrestlers Gultakin Shirinova and Marziya Sadigova competed in their respective final matches within the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (Baku 2019 EYOF), Trend reports on July 22.

While competing in the weight category up to 46 kilograms with Romanian wrestler Georgiane-Lavinie Antuke, Gultakin Shirinova won a silver medal by losing the final match.

While competing in the weight category of up to 61 kilograms, Azerbaijani wrestler Marziya Sadigova lost the decisive match to Italian wrestler Aurora Russo (4:10) and settled for silver medal.

Azerbaijani wrestlers captured four gold medals, three silver medals and one bronze medal. Today two Azerbaijani athletes will compete for the gold and bronze medals.

The 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ??percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.