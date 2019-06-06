TODAY.AZ / Sports

'Azerbaijan International 2019' badminton tournament starts in Baku today

06 June 2019 [11:40] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The Azerbaijan International 2019 badminton tournament starts in Baku today on June 6, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan Badminton Federation.

The competition, with the total prize fund of $25,000, will be held in the Baku Sport Palace.

As an organizer, Azerbaijan will be represented in the competition with a broad line-up, with 20 badminton players from the country taking part in them.

Meetings will be judged by 16 judges from Europe and Asia.

The tournament is organized by the Azerbaijani National Olympic Committee, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, with the support of the World Badminton Federation and the Badminton Europe.

