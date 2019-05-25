Russia's Armenian gymnasts: Baku is safe and there is no pressure

By Trend

Among the participants of the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship held in Baku, there are also Russian athletes of Armenian descent - brother and sister Garsevan and Duhik Janazyans, Trend reports.

Commenting on participation in the European Championships, athletes of Armenian origin stressed that they did not encounter any pressure in Baku.

Garsevan Janazyan said that everything is normal and absolutely safe in Baku.

"Everything is very good, safe, suits us and there is no pressure. Baku is a beautiful city, people are very sociable and cheerful," he said.

Duhik Janazyan added that the event is organized at a high level.

"The organization is impeccable. Sports and training halls are excellent both in terms of the security and the conditions for competition. Here is a real sports atmosphere. Locals are very sociable and warm. Everyone is trying to help, when you approach with any question," she said.

The 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 24.

The qualifications among juniors in individual programs among women and men in trios, mixed pairs, groups and aerobic dance are being held on the first day of the European Championships on May 24. The winners in the team competition among juniors will be determined on the same day.

The qualifications among senior gymnasts - an individual program among women and men, trios, mixed pairs, groups and aerobic dance will be held on the second day on May 25. The winners in the team standings among senior gymnasts will be named on the second day.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

Over 400 athletes from 22 countries are performing at the Championships.

During three-day championships, senior and junior gymnasts will compete in the programs of “Women Individual”, “Men's Individual”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups”, “Aerobic Dance” and “Aerobic Step” (only seniors).

According to the rules, a participant may compete in maximum three Aerobic categories. In the team competition, the winners will be defined for the five best performances.

The finals among juniors and senior gymnasts will be held on the last day of the competition on May 26.

At the European Championships, Azerbaijan is being represented by 17 gymnasts including Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov, Madina Mustafayeva, Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova and Eleonora Yusifova.