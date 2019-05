By Trend





Leading player of Arsenal F.C. Mesut Ozil addressed the Azerbaijanis on his official Twitter account, Trend reports.

"My Azerbaijani brothers! We did it - we reached the final! See you in Baku!", Ozil tweeted.

UEFA Europa League final match will be held between English teams Arsenal and Chelsea on May 29.

The match will start at 23:00 (GMT+4) at the 68,000-seat Baku Olympic Stadium.