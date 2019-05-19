Russian gymnast grabs gold in exercises with clubs at European Championships in Baku

By Trend

Russian gymnast Dina Averina won the gold medal scoring 23.200 points in the exercises with clubs at the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, Trendreports.

Another Russian Dina Averina ranked second scoring 22.950, while Ukrainian gymnast Vlada Nikolchenko came in third with 22.475 points.

Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova ranked eighth scoring 18.950 points.

The finals of the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships are underway at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will last until May 19. During the championships, senior female gymnasts are performing in the individual program, while junior gymnasts are participating in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries are taking part in the championships.