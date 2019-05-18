Czech gymnast: I am glad that Azerbaijani spectators support us as well

By Trend

Czech gymnast Alina Chamzina is pleased to actively support the audience of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku, the gymnast told Trend.



"I like the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku – the conditions are really good here, it is easy to train, there is plenty of space, everything is thought out. I also like the support coming from the public, I am glad that Azerbaijani spectators support us as well," she said.

Chamzina said that she regrets having been unable to see the opening ceremony of the Championships, but she knows that the event was beautiful.

As to tomorrow's qualifying competition, the athlete stressed that she needs to concentrate and focus.

"I need to get ready for tomorrow's performance. I try to do everything just as I do during the workouts, try to correct the mistakes, and most importantly not to get worked up," she added.



The 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will last until May 19. During the four-day championships, senior female gymnasts will perform in the individual program, while junior gymnasts will participate in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries are taking part in the championships.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, and a team consisting of Madina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizade, Milana Akbarova, Farida Safiyarzade in group exercises.