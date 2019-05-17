Bulgarian gymnast aims to reach finals at 35th European Gymnastics Championship in Baku

By Trend





Bulgarian gymnast Neviana Vladinova is aiming to reach the finals of the 35th Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships in Baku, the gymnast told Trend.

"My goal is just the finals. I enjoy performing at the National Gymnastics Arena [in Baku]. I also intend to compete in other gymnastics championships in Baku," she said.

The Bulgarian gymnast also emphasized the support of the audience during the performances.

The second day of the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships has kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The qualifying competitions of senior female gymnasts in the individual program in exercises with a hoop and a ball are being held on the second day.

The 35th Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships will last until May 19. During the four-day championships, senior female gymnasts will perform in the individual program, while junior gymnasts will participate in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries are taking part in the championships.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, and a team consisting of Madina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizade, Milana Akbarova, Farida Safiyarzade in group exercises.