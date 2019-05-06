Azerbaijani grandmaster retains position in FIDE Rating List

The World Chess Federation (FIDE) has published its May 2019 Rating List, where the Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov has managed to keep his fifth position.

The Azerbaijani chess team has also remained on the same position, ranking sixth.

Shahriyar’s rating is 2781, which is six points less than of the Dutch Anish Giri and one rating point more than of French Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

Two more Azerbaijani grandmasters Teymur Rajabov with 2759 rating points and Arkadij Naiditsch with 2682 points are in the 12th and 53rd positions, respectively, in the FIDE Rating List.

Moreover, another national grandmaster Gadir Huseynov could enter the Top 100 with 2654 points - he's the 97th.

Magnus Carlsen leads May 2019 FIDE Rating List with 2861, followed by Fabiano Caruana with 2816 and Liren Ding who has 2805 rating points.

The first position of Norwegian is explicable, because he is the actual world chess champion and won the Grenke Chess Classic tournament, which also added some rating points.

In the women's standings, the best Azerbaijani chess player is Gunay Mammadzade, who is in the 40th place with 2436 points.

The Top 100 also includes Khanim Balajayeva (2373), who is positioned in the 92nd place.

It is noteworthy that earlier, Azerbaijani chess player Arkadij Naiditsch has ranked third in the Grenke Chess Classic tournament after an exciting game with Georg Meier.