Football fans from over 100 countries buy Baku Europa League Final tickets

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

In the past years, Baku became a host of numerous exciting competitions such as 1st European Games in 2015, 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017 and Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grands Prix.

Soon, the Azerbaijani capital will host another grand event. The final game of the prestigious football tournament, UEFA Europa League, will be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium on 29 May. The game will be the first such decider played in the Azerbaijani capital.

The final of the Europa League in Baku can be considered as the main rehearsal on the eve of the UEFA European Championship 2020 final stage matches to be held in Baku. As is known, the capital of Azerbaijan will host matches of one of the groups and one quarter-final match of the upcoming EURO-2020.

The official website of AFFA says that 21,500 UEFA Europa League Final tickets offered for sale have been purchased by citizens of more than 100 countries of the world.

In addition to this, 16,000 tickets are envisaged for fans of the teams participating in the final game (6,000 for each of the finalists, and additional 2,000 tickets for each finalist can be allocated).

Moreover, more than 3,000 tickets for UEFA partners and sponsors have been obtained by non-citizens of Azerbaijan.

Baku Olympic Stadium is a 68,700-seat venue, designed and constructed to meet the international standards for stadiums set by UEFA, FIFA and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF). This is the largest stadium in Azerbaijan.

The stadium has already hosted athletics competitions, ceremonies during 1st European Games in 2015, UEFA U-17 European Championship in 2016, 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017, UEFA Champions League group stage matches of Karabakh FC, etc.

UEFA Europa League 2019 Final will certainly contribute to the further development of tourism in Azerbaijan, which will give a positive impulse to the country's economy. The Baku 2019 final game will be another evidence of how the capital of Azerbaijan can host world-class sports competitions.