Israeli deputy ambassador: Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup organized professionally in Baku

By Trend





The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup has been organized professionally in Baku, Deputy Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan Avital Rosenberg told Trend on April 28.

She stressed that the Israeli team is participating in the World Cup in Baku for the second time.

"It is a great honor for me to see the performances of Israeli gymnasts who compete and win here in such a friendly country as Azerbaijan,” Rosenberg said. “It is a great honor to attend such a professionally organized competition."

The finals of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup were held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 28.

Six sets of medals were awarded (four in individual exercises and two in group exercises) today.

Zohra Aghamirova represented Azerbaijan in exercises with a hoop.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries participated in the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams competed in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts performed in individual programs.