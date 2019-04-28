Russian team grabs gold in group exercises with five balls at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup

By Trend





The Russian team grabbed gold in the group exercises with five balls scoring 24.850 points at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, Trend reports.

The Japanese team grabbed silver (24.450 points), while the Ukrainian team – bronze (24.350 points).

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, AGF Trophy is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are participating in the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams are competing in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts are performing in individual programs.