Award ceremony of World Cup in group teams all-around held in Baku

The ceremony of awarding winner teams of the World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in group exercises in all-round took place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the results of two exercises, the Japaneese team showed the best result (49.250 points). Russian team (48.950 points) ranked second, while Bulgarian team (48.850 points) came in third.

Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Nurlana Mammadzade, technical director of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Natalya Bulanova and secretary of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Nigar Mirzayeva presented medals to the winners.

The presentation of the specially established prize of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation AGF Trophy for the highest executive score was also held. The award was presented to the Bulgarian team. Head coach of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team Mariana Vasileva presented the prize to the winner.

In addition, the FIG Cup was presented on the basis of the three best results shown at the four stages of the World Cup this year. The Cup went to the Russian team.

Technical director and head of the FIG technical committee for rhythmic gymnastics Natalia Kuzmina presented the prize to the winner.








