Brazilian national team coach: Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation works perfectly

By Trend





Coach of the Brazilian national gymnastics team Bruna Rosa is pleased with the performance of her gymnasts during the training before the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, AGF Trophy in Baku.

"The podium in the National Gymnastics Arena is magnificent, the zone is big, good lighting,” Rosa told Trend. “It was comfortable to train there. The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation works perfectly, good conditions have been created for gymnasts."

Rosa stressed that she was watching the performance of Azerbaijani gymnasts and she liked their desire for training.

“They work very hard and I like that,” she added.

Rosa said that so far she did not have time to go for a walk in Baku, but after the competitions she intends to go sightseeing.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, AGF Trophy will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena on April 26-28.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are expected to compete at this World Cup. Thus, 25 teams in group exercises and more 70 individual gymnasts will perform during the event.

During the event Azerbaijan will be represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, as well as Ayna Jafarova, Simara Jafarova, Gullyu Agalarzade, Narin Gurbanova, Narmin Jahangirova and Sona Rakhmanova as part of a team in group exercises.

Individual Qualifications will be held on April 26, namely, All-Around: Group A - Hoop, Ball; All-Around: Group B - Hoop, Ball; All-Around: Group C - Hoop, Ball and Groups’ Qualifications All-Around - five Balls.

Individual Qualifications will be held on April 27, namely, All-Around: Group A – Clubs, Ribbon; All-Around: Group B - Clubs, Ribbon; All-Around: Group C - Clubs, Ribbon and Groups’ Qualifications All-Around - three Hoops and two pairs of Clubs. Following these performances winners in all-round competitions will be named.

Individual Apparatus Finals (hoop, ball, clubs, ribbon) and Groups’ Apparatus Finals (five balls, three hoops and two pairs of clubs) will be held on April 28.

The gymnast and the team in the group exercises with the highest score for the performance will be traditionally awarded with the AGF Trophy Cup.