Mariana Vasileva: We would never achieve such result without support of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation’s leadership

By Trend





“I express my gratitude to the leadership of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, because without the support and trust of our leadership, we would never have achieved such a result,” head coach of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team Mariana Vasileva told Trend on April 21.

"I also want to thank our entire team, thanks to our girls and all the coaches. Results always speak for themselves. Seeing how the entire auditorium got on its feet in honor of our country, in honor of our team, when all the spectators performed the National Anthem of Azerbaijan, I had proud tears. I hope that next week at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup our group team of senior gymnasts, also Veronika Gudis and Zohra Agamirova performing in the individual program will also make us happy,” she said.

The AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held in Baku on April 20-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena. About 130 juniors from 20 countries are taking part in the tournament.

According to the rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), 13-15-year-old gymnasts are participating in the competition.

Azerbaijani team won silver in group all-around, gold in group exercises with five hoops and silver in group exercises with five ribbons.

Azerbaijani gymnast Narmina Samadova won bronze in exercises with a ball, silver in exercises with a ribbon, while Arzu Jalilova won bronze in exercises with a rope.