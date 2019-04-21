Azerbaijani team grabs gold in group exercises with five hoops at AGF Junior Trophy

By Trend

The Azerbaijani team grabbed gold in the group exercises with five hoops scoring 21.500 points during the AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani team consists of such gymnasts as Madina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizada, Milana Akbarova and Farida Safiyarzada.

The Italian team ranked second scoring 21.500 points, while the Belarus team ranked third (20.100 points).



The AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held in Baku on April 20-21 in the National Gymnastics Arena. About 130 juniors from 20 countries are taking part in the tournament.

According to the rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), 13-15-year-old gymnasts are participating in the competition.