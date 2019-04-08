Rhythmic gymnastics team wins gold in Warsaw

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijan's youth rhythmic gymnastics team won a gold medal at an international tournament entitled “Irina Cup” in Warsaw, Poland.

The team, which included Farida Safiyarzade, Milana Akbarova, Madina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizade and Nazrin Jafarzade, took first place in the all-around competitions.

One of the gymnasts of the national team, Narmina Samedova, brought 2 gold and one bronze medals to the team. Arzu Jalilova won a silver medal.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), which was founded in 1956, has experienced revival since 2002 and the renewed federation lifted this popular sport to a new level.

Last year, the National Gymnastics Arena welcomed over 15,000 spectators.

Azerbaijani national team earned 26 gold, 15 silver and 44 bronze medals in 2018.

In its activity, AGF follows the principles, objectives and goals of the Olympic Movement, operates in close cooperation with the National Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan.

Currently, AGF comprises 7 gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG):Rhythmic Gymnastics (Olympic discipline), Men’s Artistic Gymnastics (Olympic discipline), Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (Olympic discipline), Acrobatic Gymnastics (non-Olympic discipline), Aerobic Gymnastics (non-Olympic discipline), Gymnastics for All (non-competitive discipline), Trampoline Gymnastics (individual performance on Trampoline is Olympic discipline)

In 2019, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has already hosted a series of large-scale events in various gymnastic disciplines.

Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships was held on February 16-17.

Over 160 gymnasts from 30 countries took part in the championship.

April and May months will be marked by rhythmic gymnastics performances.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation will hold the first European Championships in two types of gymnastics. Following the rhythmic gymnastics competition on May 24-26, the most powerful aerobic gymnastics athletes will gather in the capital.

On July 20-28, the European Youth Olympic Festival will be held for the first time in Baku.

National Gymnastics Arena will host sporting events as part of the festival.