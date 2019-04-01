Azerbaijani para-karate fighter conquered European Championship

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijan`s para-karate fighter Sahib Ahadov has won the European Senior Championship 2019 in Guadalajara, Spain, Azertag reported on March 31.

He secured the gold medal after defeating Georgia`s Zviadi Vasadze.

The para-karate tournament features a total of 46 fighters from 16 countries.

It’s not the first achievement of Sahib Ahadov in the tournaments.

Earlier, the grand tournament, 24th World Karate Championships, was held in the capital of Spain, Madrid, on November 6-11, 2018. Sahib Ahadov grabbed silver medal, being 0.9 points behind his Japanese opponent.

The achievements of other Azerbaijani sportsmen, especially para-karate fighters have also been proved in this grand tournament. Azerbaijan ranked eighth among 33 countries. Overall, eleven sportsmen won medals in para-karate competitions.

In addition, other Paralympic sports also successfully develop in Azerbaijan. So, members of the Azerbaijani national team in para-taekwondo took part in the open championship of Africa which ended on February 24.

According to the results of the competition, national athletes took the third place in the team event. Nijat Muslimov became the strongest athlete of the tournament.

In the open championship of Africa, which is a rating tournament, 108 para-taekwondo players from 28 countries took part.

Generally, development of Paralympic sports is one the prioritized spheres for Azerbaijan. This is evidenced by the fact that 28 Azerbaijani Paralympic athletes competed for medals in two sports at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Baku from May 12 to 22, 2017. Azerbaijan’s squad on athletics included Elchin Muradov, Nurlan Ibrahimov, Elmir Jabrailov, Ulvi Shikhaliyev, Kamil Aliyev, Teymur Gasimov, Zeynidin Bilalov, Rasim Babayev, Samir Nabiyev, Olokhan Musayev, Vladimir Zaycev, Islam Gahramanzade, Irada Aliyeva, Elena Chebanu, Oleg Panutin and Zeynal Misgarli.

The National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan (NPKA) was established in 1996.

The Committee is developing 12 of the 19 Paralympic sports. By the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, two sports will also be added to them.