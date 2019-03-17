Winners of second day of finals of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup awarded in Baku

By Trend





The ceremony to award the winners of the second day of the finals of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup was held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 17.

Among men, winners in vault, pommel horse and horizontal bar exercises, while among women – winners in balance beam and floor exercises were awarded.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and brings together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.