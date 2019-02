Azerbaijani judo fighters have finished third in the overall table of the Grand Slam international tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany.





Azerbaijan`s medal haul included one gold and three bronzes.





The gold medal came from Mammadali Mehdiyev in the men`s 90kg weight class.





Zelim Kotsoyev and Rustam Orujov took bronze medals in the 100kg and 73kg divisions respectively.





Irina Kindzerska bagged bronze in the women`s 78kg class.





The tournament featured more than 600 fighters from 93 countries.