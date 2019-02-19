Ambassador: World Cup in trampoline and tumbling in Baku organized at very high level

By Trend





World Cup in trampoline and tumbling in Baku was organized at a very high level, Czech ambassador to Azerbaijan Milan Eckert said.

“Competitions in gymnastics in Azerbaijan are held at a high level. The organizers have extensive experience in holding such events, and this is obvious. I am thankful to the Azerbaijani side for having tried so well for the guests. When I learned that Czech athletes would be here, I was very happy,” Milan Eckert said.

The diplomat stressed that it was very interesting to watch the competition in the World Cup.

“Two competitive days were very nice. I saw how Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin performed. On the eve of the World Cup, Mikhail Malkin met with children, among whom was my son. The kids really enjoyed this meeting. And when my son found out that competitions would take place here, he said that we must be there,” ambassador noted.

Milan Eckert stressed that this year competitions in various disciplines of gymnastics will be held in the National Gymnastics Arena, and he plans to watch them.

The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling has been held in Baku. Some 200 gymnasts from 30 countries took part in the championship.

Six World Cups in Trampoline, qualifying for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, will be held in 2019 and 2020, with two of these championships being held in Baku.

Last year, Baku hosted the European Trampoline Championships, with the participation of 26 countries, with the World Cups organized in 2016 and 2017.