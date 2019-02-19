Bulgarian Council in Baku meets with athletes at Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup

By Trend





The Consul of Bulgaria in Azerbaijan Kirill Apostolov met with athletes on the sidelines of the World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling held in Baku, Trend reports Feb.17.

The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling has been held in Baku. Some 200 gymnasts from 30 countries took part in the championship.

Six World Cups in Trampoline, qualifying for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, will be held in 2019 and 2020, with two of these championships being held in Baku.

Last year, Baku hosted the European Trampoline Championships, with the participation of 26 countries, with the World Cups organized in 2016 and 2017.







