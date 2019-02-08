Aleksander Ceferin re-elected for four-year term as UEFA President

By Azertac





UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin will continue at the helm of European football for the next four years after being re-elected for a second term of office at the 43rd UEFA Ordinary Congress in Rome, according to the official website of UEFA.





The 51-year old Slovenian, who was elected as UEFA's seventh President in September 2016, was confirmed in office by acclamation on Thursday by delegates from UEFA's 55 member associations, and pledged that "unity, hope, respect and solidarity" would be key elements in UEFA's strategy, mission and activities during the next term of his presidency.





European football, he said, should remain "respectful, respectable and respected."