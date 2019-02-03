Azerbaijani gymnast strives for grabbing gold at upcoming World Cup in Baku

By Trend

To perform in hometown is always more difficult and responsible, gymnast Mikhail Malkin, who will represent Azerbaijan at the upcoming Fig World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku told Trend.

"Sometimes there is unsuccessful training, but we try to concentrate,” he said. “It is always more difficult to perform in hometown. Everyone hopes for a medal."

“Two weeks are left before the beginning of the competitions,” he said, adding that he is ready.

“I am striving for grabbing gold,” he said.

Malkin stressed that excellent conditions have been created in the National Gymnastics Arena.

“If there were not such conditions, I think that I could not even get to this level,” the gymnast added.

He also said that he considers the Russian gymnast to be the strongest rival.

Malkin became the winner of the 26th European Championship in Trampoline in 2018.

The first World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling will be held February 16-17 in Baku.

About 300 gymnasts from 31 countries will take part in the World Cup.

Such athletes as Vladislav Goncharov, Rosanna MacLennan, Jason Burnett, Dong Dong, Lei Gao, Dmitry Ushakov and Bryony Page will compete in this World Cup.

Veronika Zemlianaia, Ruslan Agamirov, Ilya Grishunin, Oleg Piunov and Mikhail Malkin will represent Azerbaijan at the World Cup.

Eight FIG World Cups in Trampoline will be held in 2019 and 2020 and two of these World Cups will be held in Baku.

Baku hosted the European Championship in Trampoline in 2018. The representatives from 26 countries participated in the championship. The World Cups were organized in 2016 and 2017.