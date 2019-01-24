Turkey’s Basaksehir transfer Demba Ba on loan

By Azertac





The leader of Turkey’s top tier football league Medipol Basaksehir transferred Senegalese forward Demba Ba on loan, the Turkish club announced on Tuesday, according to Anadolu Agency.





Turkish club transferred 33-year-old footballer on loan from China's Shanghai Greenland Shenhua for the second half of the season.





Forward Ba will play for Basaksehir until June 2019.





Senegalese forward returned to Turkey from China to play for the current league leader after playing for Turkish football clubs Besiktas and Goztepe before.