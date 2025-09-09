Return to homeland continues: 15 more families relocated to Xanyurdu village

By Qabil Ashirov



In line with the directive of President Ilham Aliyev, the "Great Return" to territories liberated from occupation continues steadily.

According to Trend’s Karabakh bureau, the latest phase of the resettlement program saw 15 families—comprising 46 individuals—depart from the Dörd Yol area of Aghdam district to settle in Xanyurdu village, located in the Khojaly district.

These families, formerly internally displaced persons, had been temporarily housed in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across various regions including Goranboy, Sumgayit, Barda, Absheron, and the city and districts of Baku.

With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in Xanyurdu village has reached 69, amounting to 237 individuals. The initiative marks another milestone in the national effort to restore life and community to the liberated lands.