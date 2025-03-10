Azerbaijan reports no avian influenza cases in recent monitoring

By Qabil Ashirov



The results of the epizootiological monitoring conducted to detect avian influenza have been disclosed by the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AQTA).

According to the agency, the monitoring covered various areas based on the epizootic risk, including state nature reserves, hunting farms, national parks, coastal and wetland zones, as well as other areas like reservoirs and riversides. Clinical examinations were carried out on wild birds, and diagnostic samples were collected from a total of 64 wild birds of various species.

Additionally, samples were taken from 230 birds across 23 industrial poultry farms and 472 birds from 152 family farms in 16 districts and cities. The monitoring also involved inspections of nature reserves, poultry farms, family farms, water bodies, parks, zoos, establishments housing ornamental birds, and live bird markets. Moreover, targeted awareness and educational campaigns were conducted to ensure compliance with veterinary norms and regulations.

The results of the tests revealed that neither the causative agent of avian influenza nor any birds with suspicious clinical symptoms of the disease were found. Furthermore, diagnostic samples from domestic poultry were also tested for Newcastle disease, with no suspicious cases identified.