Renovation work begins in Laç?n’s Qay?? settlement

By Qabil Ashirov



Renovation works have officially begun in the Qay?? settlement, located in the Laç?n region.

The renovation will include the ongoing repair of internal roads and the installation of new street lighting systems within the settlement.

Reports indicate that the Laç?n District Executive Authority’s Representative Office for the Qay?? Settlement Administrative Territory completed the preparation of project and cost estimate documents for the aforementioned works some time ago.

The authority has entrusted the renovation project to “Avtoyoltikintiservis” Limited Liability Company (LLC) and signed a contract for the work.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company will receive a payment of ? 696,200 ($409,529) for its services.

It is worth noting that, based on the tripartite declaration signed on November 10, 2020, Laç?n district was returned to Azerbaijan on December 1 of the same year. Following local anti-terror operations on September 19, 2023, the Qay?? settlement, along with the villages of A?anus, D?yirmanyan?, ?r?b, Malx?l?f, M?likp?y?, M???d?r?, and Unannovu, also came under Azerbaijan’s sovereignty once again.