Azerbaijan Embassy launches 1st Mobile Consular Service in Dublin

By Nazrin Abdul



For the first time, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Ireland, based in London, organized a mobile consular service in Dublin, Azernews reports, citing the embassy.

Held on March 1, 2025, the service was marked by the active participation of the Azerbaijani community in Ireland. Citizens had their questions answered, and applications for passport renewals and other consular services were accepted.

The primary goal of the mobile consular service was to improve accessibility to consular services, demonstrate the state's attention to its citizens, and enhance overall citizen satisfaction.