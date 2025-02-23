Another 127 individuals engaged in DOST Volunteer program

In January of this year, there were 2,900 applications for the "DOST Volunteer" program, which plays a significant role in the expansion of the volunteering movement in our country, and 127 individuals were involved in the program, Azernews reports.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the majority of the applications were for the "Young DOST" subprogram.

Overall, the "DOST Volunteer" program encompasses several subprograms, including "Young DOST," "Silver DOST," "Remote DOST," "Corporate DOST," and "Inclusive DOST."

Individuals involved in the program assist at DOST centers by welcoming citizens, directing them to service counters, managing citizen flow, providing information, and helping with other tasks.

Volunteering also provides them with experience in the service sector, helps them acquire business skills, and allows them to take their first successful steps toward personal development and career advancement.