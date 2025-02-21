Azerbaijani MP refutes Armenian misinformation at OSCE PA session

By Akbar Novruz



Azerbaijan acknowledges both the benefits and challenges of digital platforms in the electoral process, Azerbaijani MP Sevinj Fataliyeva stated during a special discussion on “The Impact of New Technologies and Social Media on Elections” at the General Committee on Democracy, Human Rights and Humanitarian Issues within the OSCE PA’s winter session.

According to Fataliyeva, new technologies and social media have had a significant impact on elections worldwide:

“When used responsibly, they strengthen democracy by promoting transparency, citizen participation and broader participation. However, they also create challenges such as misinformation, fake news and manipulation of public opinion.”

She also responded to unfounded accusations by Armenian MP Lilit Galstyan, who, outside the debate, attempted to misrepresent the trials of Armenian-origin individuals in Baku, particularly Ruben Vardanyan, falsely portraying them as “prisoners of war.”

Rejecting these claims, Fataliyeva emphasized:

“Azerbaijan, in accordance with its national laws and international conventions, has the sovereign right to investigate and prosecute individuals accused of crimes, including war crimes and terrorism, on its territory. Ruben Vardanyan and 15 other individuals from the Garabagh region of our country are accused of terrorism, genocide and war crimes. Azerbaijan is conducting these trials transparently and in accordance with legal standards.”