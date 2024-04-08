Excavator hits a landmine in Aghdam

By Ulviyya Shahin





An incident involving a landmine occurred in the Novruzlu village area of the Aghdam district, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Press Service have jointly released information about this.

An excavator hit a landmine in an uncleared area. The excavator was damaged, but there were no injuries.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Aghdam district prosecutor's office.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, and ANAMA once again call on citizens to adhere to safety rules, pay attention to signs indicating mine danger, and avoid entering areas they are unfamiliar with!