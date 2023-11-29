Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss co-operation in science and education spheres

Abbas Ganbay

A delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Science and Education Hasan Hasanli met with Georgian Minister of Education and Science Giorgi Amilakhvari in Tbilisi, Azernews reports.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev, Advisor to the Minister of Science and Education Simuzer Feyzullayeva, Rector of Baku State University (BSU) Elchin Babayev, Head of International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Science and Education Tural Ahmedov, and Head of BSU Department of Organisation and Management of Educational Process Elchin Mammadov.

Prospects of cooperation in science and education between Azerbaijan and Georgia were discussed at the meeting. During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the exchange of teachers and students between the universities of the two countries, joint scientific research, etc.

The sides stressed the importance of expanding mutual cooperation in the field of science and education between Azerbaijan and Georgia. Besides, both sides stressed the importance of increasing the number of mutual visits in terms of further expansion of ties and the development of integration.