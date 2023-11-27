State Customs Committee identified Illegal medicines [VIDEO]

Employees of the Tovuz Customs Department of the State Customs Committee prevent an attempt to illegally import a large number of medicines into Azerbaijan. Azernews reports.

According to the information received by the SCC, a customs inspection of a cargo vehicle driven by an Azerbaijani citizen who arrived from Turkiye was carried out at the Red Bridge customs post located on the border with Georgia. At that time, 147 names of medicines in 18 cardboard boxes were found and seized from the trailer of the vehicle, which were not declared to the customs authority.



