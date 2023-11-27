Symposium of Turkic word architects wraps up

Laman Ismayilova

A symposium of Turkic word architects has ended in Shusha.

The two-day symposium was organized to mark the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Some 60 architects from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Hungary held discussions on restoration, conservation of historical architectural monuments and made presentations. The forum participants also touched upon thn improvement of the historical environment.

On the first day, the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs was honored with a minute of silence.

A video highlighting Shusha's history and architecture was shown to the symposium participants.

Special Representative of President in Shusha Aydin Kerimov, Chairman of the Board of the Office of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve Shahin Seyidzade, Head of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage Sabina Hajiyeva, Project Manager of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Nuri Aksu, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture Ilgar Isbatov, Executive Director of the Office of the Shusha State Reserve Tural Novruzov and other officials attended the event.

Next, the architects from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Hungary made presentations on historical architectural monuments that are being restored and conserved in Shusha.

The symposium participants also visited historical monuments and mosques being restored in the city. They were provided with detailed information about the restoration of historical monuments.

On the first day of the symposium, discussions were held on the topic "The influence of tourists and residents on monuments and the regulation of these processes."

The second day of the symposium in Shusha began with panel discussions on the topic "Policies for the preservation and regeneration of the historical urban landscape."

The panel discussions, moderated by Muslim Imranli, an employee of the Shusha State Reserve, included Mustafa Yigit (Turkiye), Aidar Yerasyl (Kazakhstan), Ayten Abdullayeva (Azerbaijan), Zulduz Talantbekova (Kyrgyzstan) and others. They spoke about the role of the municipalities of their countries in the protection of cultural heritage, the study of historical sites, the history of legislative protection, and shared their opinions and experiences.

Then discussions took place on the topic "Protection, restoration and conservation of monuments."

In discussions moderated by Parviz Polukhzade, Elchin Aliyev, Gunay Agayeva (Azerbaijan), Rumeisa Ragsana Hasanzade, Mavlyuda Yusupova (Uzbekistan), Rahime Busra Uras (Turkiye) and Saduakas Agitaev (Kazakhstan) made presentations on restoration, documentation, and the activities of schools for the restoration of architectural monuments. Speakers made proposals for preserving architectural gems.

Uzbek architects Bakhtiyar Babamuradov and Shahboz spoke about examples of restoration of medieval architectural monuments and drew attention to prospects in this direction.

The Azerbaijani representative of Azerbaijan Ilham Shikhseidov discussed the restoration of Shusha Castle, an architect from Hungary discussed the building at the northern point of the Ottoman Empire.

Then reports were heard on modern methods of conservation of historical monuments. Nigar Ramazanova (Azerbaijan) spoke on the topic Evolution of the architecture of Garabagh, the well-known architect who made a great contribution to the restoration of the city of Shusha Pietro Laureano (Italy) highlighted the restoration options in relation to international practice: reconstruction, traditional methods, innovative solutions, Unal Mehmet, Ceylan Oguz and Mehmet Emin Yilmaz spoke about Turkiye's experience in preserving historical monuments and shared their experiences.

In conclusion, the Executive Director of the Office of the Shusha State Reserve Tural Novruzov, expressed gratitude to the architects of the Turkic-speaking countries who took part in the symposium, and expressed confidence that this event will contribute to the restoration and preservation of historical monuments, as well as to the development of Turkic architecture.