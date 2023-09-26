National jazz pianist stuns French music lovers [VIDEO]

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani jazz musician Etibar Asadli has performed a magnificent concert in France.

The concert took place at Duc des Lombards jazz club and featured compositions from the musician's new album "Mugham", Azernews reports.

The music album includes traditional Azerbaijani compositions with jazz rhythms. It reveals all the beauty and ethnicity of the synthesis of mugam and jazz.

During the concert, Etibar Asadli shared the stage with Canadian jazz double bassist Chris Jennings and the French drummer Johan Schmidt.

Note that Etibar Asadli is the creator of the musical instrument microtonal piano. The unique music instrument can produce sounds of music instruments, common for mugham: kamancha, tar, oud, tuba, balaban, zurna, etc.

Etibar Asadli is the author of many piano, violin, and flute music pieces.

The musician rocked major international music festivals, including Baku Jazz Festival.

He gave many solo concerts in many parts of the world, thrilling the audiences with beautiful compositions inspired by Azerbaijan's traditional music.

In 2014, he performed several concerts as part of the Rast group at the 48th Montreux Jazz Festival that took place in Switzerland.

Furthermore, the musician performed an ethnic jazz concert in Paris alongside star musician Shahriyar Imanov within Days of Azerbaijani Culture.

In 2015, Etibar Asadli moved to Paris, where he graduated from the Center des Musique Didier Lockvood.

The musician successfully toured Azerbaijan, the USA, Britain, Austria, Russia, Switzerland, France, Turkiye, Ukraine, Bulgaria, China, South Korea, etc.